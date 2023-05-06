Chelsea eye summer move for Lautaro Martinez

Chelsea are interested in signing Inter Milan striker and Man Utd target Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Argentina forward be available for around £70m this summer as the Serie A giants look to offload players in a bid to raise finances for their own spending and a deal for Martinez is something the club would be willing to discuss with other clubs.

Football Insider says that Manchester United are also eyeing a move for the South American as Erik ten Hag looks to sign a proven goal scorer at the end of the season.

United have been strongly linked with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen in recent months, but it appears Martinez is also on the list of striker targets as they look to sign a top class frontman this summer.

However, Man Utd will have to compete with Chelsea for his signature if they decide to formalise their interest as the report says the Blues are now exploring a move to take Martinez to West London.

Chelsea are planning a summer clear out to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer.

It is believed that as many as eight players could be sold including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer. The African has failed to find the back of the net consistently as Chelsea have struggled to score goals this season.

Aubameyang has three goals in 22 games for Chelsea in all competitions while the club have scored once in their last eight matches across all competitions, therefore the need to bring in a goal-scorer this summer.

Incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino’s choice

Chelsea have been linked with a move for several forwards including Neymar, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, and Wilfried Zaha, however, according to Football Insider, incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino mentioned wanting Martinez during talks with the club as he puts the finishing touches on his deal.

It is believed that Martinez is high on Pochettino’s list of targets for Chelsea and has praised him as one of the best strikers in the world after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by beating France 4-2 on penalties.

Martinez has made 228 appearances in all competitions, scored 95 goals, and provided 32 assists since joining Inter Milan from Racing Club in 2018.

He has racked up 47 appearances this season, netted 21 times, and registered eight assists as Inter lie fourth in the Serie A table and have also advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League where they will take on city rivals AC Milan on Wednesday night.

