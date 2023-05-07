Liverpool have agreement with Brighton for Mac Allister



According to Italian website Tuttomercatoweb, Liverpool already have an agreement in principle with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Merseyside giants are planning to bolster their midfield department this summer and they have identified Mac Allister as their priority target for the upcoming transfer window.

It is now revealed by Tuttomercatoweb that the Reds have agreed financial terms with Brighton over a summer transfer. They are ready to pay an initial £53 million to sign the World Cup winner.

The same outlet add that talks are underway to finalise personal terms over a five-year contract. Liverpool are very close to doing so after a fresh round of negotiations earlier this week.

Matter of time

Mac Allister has been in fantastic form for Brighton this campaign. In his 34 appearances in all competitions, he has contributed 11 goals and 2 assists for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The World Cup winner has also been brilliant in the defensive scheme of things. The Argentine has impressed with his tackling, ability to win regular duels as well as his distribution.

On top of this, Mac Allister has been a versatile presence. He started the season as a holding midfielder but has been playing in the central and attacking midfield roles recently.

Hence, he would be a fantastic addition to the Liverpool squad and it could be only a matter of time before a formal announcement over a summer transfer is made by the clubs.

Mac Allister has reportedly revealed his intention to play under manager Jurgen Klopp and personal terms should be finalised soon.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the club will invest on more than one midfielder this summer. The club have also been linked with Chelsea’s Mason Mount over recent weeks.

Mount is set to enter the final year of his Chelsea contract and looks likely to be sold in the next transfer window.