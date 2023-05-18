Tottenham eye summer move for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to battle Manchester United to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercatoweb.

The online news portal claims both Premier League clubs are willing to pay the France international’s £9m-a-year salary demands (€10m) as he is set to leave the Serie A giants when his contract expires at the end of the season. As it stands, he can discuss personal terms with foreign clubs ahead of a free move this summer.

Rabiot was first linked with a move to Man Utd last summer and talks were held between him and Erik ten Hag. Juve agreed on a transfer fee for the World Cup finalist but United could not finalise personal terms with his mother and agent Veronique, therefore the move collapsed.

United have revived their interest in bringing the 28-year-old to Old Trafford in the summer but they will face stern competition from Tottenham as they are also keen on signing the experienced midfielder, as per the report.

Tottenham’s main priority is to find a new permanent manager to replace Antonio Conte but the club’s hierarchy are still making transfer plans for the summer and it appears Rabiot is emerging as a target.

Reinforcement

Man Utd are set to open talks once again with Rabiot, who is back on their radar as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield options over the coming months but Spurs are also ready to meet his financial requirements.

According to Calciomercatoweb, the only stumbling block for Tottenham is their non-participation in next season’s Champions League. It is believed that Rabiot would prefer to play for a club in Europe’s top tier competition, which could make United favourites for his signature.

Spurs are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 57 points and with two matches left to play, the North Londoners could miss out on European football next season.

Rabiot, who is valued at £16m by Transfermarkt, has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in Italy since moving to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants are also keen to resign the Frenchman.

He has made 43 games across all competitions this season – netted 11 goals and recorded four assists as Juventus lie 2nd in the Serie A table with 69 points.

