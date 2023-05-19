Liverpool will face ferocious contest to sign Mason Mount

Liverpool are desperate to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, but the Reds face a “ferocious contest” to land him, as per journalist David Ornstein.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s Youtube channel, Ornstein says that the Reds are “definitely” keen to land the England midfielder, and they have made attempts already.

Mount will soon enter the final year of his current contract at Stamford Bridge, and he is yet to sign a new deal at the London club. Chelsea will be willing to sell him if he refuses to sign a new deal, but there are suggestions that he could commit to his future to the club.

Mount is reportedly on £85k-per-week wage package, and he hoping to match Raheem Sterling’s £300,000-a-week wage, which Chelsea are not willing to offer, as per the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has already rejected an offer in the region of £200k-per-week, and Ornstein suggests that it won’t be easy for Liverpool to take him to Anfield this summer:

“Mason Mount is a player that Liverpool have definitely made attempts to sign,” said Ornstein.

“That would be a ferocious contest, not only about whether he might leave but also whether he could ultimately decide to stay and Chelsea finally come to an agreement with him.”

Will Mount join Liverpool this summer?

Liverpool confirmed earlier this week that the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave the club following the expiry of their contracts, and new signings are required.

The Reds wouldn’t have wasted time on players if they only wanted to join a Champions League club. The Reds could miss out on the top four this season, but it shouldn’t stop them from signing top players this summer.

Mount is a vastly experienced midfielder who has progressed through the youth academy at Chelsea. He has made 195 appearances for the Blues, scoring 33 goals for the senior side.

The 24-year-old midfielder is already playing at a top level and he would be a great signing for Liverpool. He is about to enter the prime years of his career, and the Reds should look to strike a deal for him if it fits their budget. However, he loves Chelsea and could decide to stay at his boyhood club as well so it will be interesting to see how this plays out.