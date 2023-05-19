Chelsea considering summer move for Gent striker Gift Orban

Chelsea and Manchester United are considering a move for Gent striker Gift Orban in the summer transfer window, according to Evening Standard.

The newspaper claims the Blues and United have sent scouts to watch the highly-rated youngster following his outstanding performances this season. However, they will face further competition if they decide to formalise their interest as Tottenham and Fulham have also been showing a keen interest in the forward.

The 20-year-old has 19 goals and two assists in 19 games for Gent across all competitions this term as they sit at the summit of the Belgian Pro League with 37 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Standard de Liège.

Orban was on target in both legs of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final defeat by West Ham in April and he also played a key role in helping his side secure another season in Europe with five goals in three play-off matches.

The Nigeria striker, who joined Gent from Norwegian side Stabaek in January, is attracting interest from several clubs including Chelsea and Man Utd, as per the Evening Standard. However, it is believed that Gent do not want to sell one of their prized assets in the summer.

Chelsea are in the market to sign at least one forward and have been linked with a move for several players including Neymar, Wilfried Zaha, Sadio Mane, Victor Osimhen, and Harry Kane after struggling for goals this term.

One for the future

Chelsea are set to offload many players as part of their massive clearout to meet Financial Fair Play requirements after spending £323m in the winter transfer window and splashing out close to £300m last summer.

Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to want to trim his squad to just 25 players next season, however, signing a forward is top of his priority list. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku have been tipped to leave the club at the end of the season after failing to make a meaningful impact at Stamford Bridge with the latter set to return from Inter on a season-long loan deal.

It appears Chelsea are eyeing a move for Orban but will face competition from United. The Reds are also looking to sign a top class striker this summer to replace Cristiano Ronaldo – who left back in November.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly identified Kane and Osimhen as his priority targets but United are keeping their options open and it appears Orban is also on their radar.

According to Evening Standard, Gent would only be tempted to sell Orban for a huge fee but it is also understood that he is happy to stay and develop in Belgium for longer before seeking a move. The striker has four years left on his contract so Gent are under no pressure to cash-in.

