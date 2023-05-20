[Teams] Bournemouth vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the Vitality Stadium

Manchester United will look to cement their top four place with a win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

United head into the game sitting just one point ahead of Liverpool in fourth place in the Premier League table, but they have a crucial game in hand so could extend their lead over their rivals with a win today.

Erik ten Hag has named an unchanged side from the team that beat Wolves 2-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. David De Gea keeps his place between the sticks while Raphael Varane keeps his place at the back. Lisandro Martinez remains on the sidelines so Victor Lindelof partners Varane in defence meaning Harry Maguire has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Luke Shaw lines-up at left-back for Man Utd so Tyrell Malacia has to make do with a substitutes role this afternoon. Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his place at right-back so Diogo Dalot misses out on a starting place.

Casemiro anchors the midfield once again for United with Christian Eriksen joining the Brazilian international in the middle of the park. That means Fred is named on the bench again while Scott McTominay is named in the United squad after recovering from injury.

Marcus Rashford remains unavailable for selection so Jadon Sancho keeps his place in the Manchester United attack this afternoon. Bruno Fernandes starts yet again and ten Hag will be looking to the Portuguese international to be his creative spark.

Antony lines-up on the right flank while Anthony Martial leads the line up front. That means Wout Weghorst is among the substitutes along with Garnacho.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Bournemouth

Neto, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly, Smith, Cook, Lerma, Anthony, Christie, Brooks, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Stephens, Mepham, Ouattara, Stacey, Vina, Moore, Sadi, Adu-Adje

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka , Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial

Subs: Butland, Dalot, Maguire, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Pellistri, Garnacho, Weghorst.