Man Utd interested in signing Leeds Utd’s Tyler Adams

Manchester United are considering a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims the Whites fear they have no chance of keeping hold of Adams if they are relegated despite the 24-year-old’s contract expiring in 2027 following his arrival last summer.

Adams has impressed so far since moving to Elland Road from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and has been one of the standout players for Leeds Utd – who are currently battling relegation as they languish in 19th position with just one game left to play.

The American has racked up 26 appearances for Sam Allardyce’s side across all competitions this term and his tackles and interception stats were among the best in the Premier League in the first half of the campaign.

Adams has been linked with a move to several clubs following his incredible performances for Leeds this term and the club are unlikely to keep hold of him if they are relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds Utd must beat Newcastle United on the final day of the season and hope Everton lose to stand any chance of escaping the drop, having performed poorly for the majority of the season.

Reinforcement

Man Utd are in the market to bolster their attacking options and have been linked with a move for Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen. Kane is believed to be top of the transfer list but Spurs want to keep hold of their talisman this summer.

United are also interested in bringing in midfielders after reviving their interest in Adrien Rabiot after missing out on the France international last summer as well as eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer.

Man Utd, meanwhile must pay £22m (€25m) to sign on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer Sabitzer from the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Adams is now on Man Utd’s radar, and according to Football Insider, Leeds United would offload the player if an offer worth at least £35m was put on the table. They need the money if they don’t have the Premier League broadcasting cash next season.

The highly-rated midfielder would be a decent signing for Man Utd if they could get this deal done at the end of the season.

