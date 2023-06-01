Manchester United confident to win race for Mason Mount

Manchester United are confident of signing Mason Mount from Chelsea ahead of Liverpool, according to a report from Evening Standard.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Mount already, as per The Telegraph, and they are now growing in confidence that they can secure his signature in the summer window.

Chelsea are expected to demand a fee in the region of £60m for Mount who looks all set to leave the club. Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen, but the Red Devils are preparing a formal approach to sign him, as per Evening Standard.

Mount will soon enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and he is yet to agree a new deal. Mauricio Pochettino probably will try to convince him to stay put but the Blues need to offload players after spending more than £600m on transfers this season.

Mateo Kovacic is another midfielder who is likely to leave the club after he has been given permission to speak to Manchester City. The Standard claims that the Blues are ready to sell both influential midfielders now so that they can receive a decent fee rather than losing them for free next season.

Liverpool beaten in the race?

The Reds are looking to bolster their midfield this summer and they are working on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield. Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Mount as well, and it will be interesting to see whether they make a late attempt to sign him.

Mount is a top-class midfielder with plenty of Premier League experience and he would be a massive signing for any rival side. However, he will probably demand a high-wage package which the Reds may not be willing to offer.

Erik ten Hag has earmarked Mount as a top target in midfield and it appears the Red Devils are leading the race to land him at the moment. Arsenal are also thought to be keen to sign Mount but the England international looks all set to move to Old Trafford.