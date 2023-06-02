Arsenal aiming to sign PSV Eindhoven star Xavi Simons

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Arsenal are the most concrete option for PSV Eindhoven forward Xavi Simons this summer.

The 20-year-old signed for PSV from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last summer and he has been outstanding for the Dutch club. In his 48 appearances this season, he has accumulated 22 goals and 12 assists.

Simons currently has an option in his contract that would allow him to rejoin Paris Saint-Germain for £10 million but Voetbal International have claimed that Arsenal are moving in the most concrete fashion to sign him.

The versatile star has not made any decision over his future but Voetbal International claim that he could make a choice based on whether PSV make the Champions League proper as well as who comes in as the new manager.

Top talent

Simons has the ability to play anywhere in attack. He prefers to feature from the left wing or the attacking midfield role but has also made several appearances from the right flank or as the main striker.

His versatile ability would make him a quality signing for any top European outfit. Arsenal are now mentioned as potential contenders to sign the youngster and they could convince him with their exciting project.

Under manager Mikel Arteta, the London heavyweights have progressed leaps and bounds in the last few years. They recently went head-to-head with Manchester City for the league title before falling off at the end.

Arteta has done a brilliant job with the youngest squad in the division and this could convince Simons to join Arsenal, who are already assured of their place in next season’s Champions League group stage.

The hard-working forward is priced at £26 million by Transfermarkt but PSV could seek a much higher sum with four years left in his contract. They may want to keep him but there is a value for every player.

The Dutch Cup champions sold Cody Gakpo to Liverpool in January despite being in the middle of a fierce Eredivisie title race.