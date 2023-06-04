Man United leading Chelsea in Diogo Costa race

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

Costa has developed into a fantastic shot-stopper over the last 18 months and he is currently the number one choice for the Portuguese national side. His performances have impressed several elite European clubs but A Bola claim that he could be on his way to the Premier League next season.

Chelsea have already expressed an interest in signing the highly-rated international but A Bola report that Man United seem to be leading the way to land his signature. Erik ten Hag’s side or any other interested club may have to pay the £65 million release clause in his contract to sign him.

Top-class

United and Chelsea could be looking for new goalkeepers this summer. Chelsea currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy as the frontline choices but both have been vulnerable with their shot-stopping. The London giants are bound to invest on a marquee replacement.

Meanwhile, United have depended on De Gea between the posts for the last 12 campaigns but they could contemplate a change. The 32-year-old has been fancied to sign a new contract extension, but United could still consider a new number one due to the Spaniard’s recent woes.

Costa would be a top-class signing for both clubs but United could have the advantage in the race after qualifying for the Champions League. The presence of Portuguese players such as Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot could also convince Costa to move to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old is good with the ball at his feet and has been effective in handling crosses. He is also brilliant with his shot-stopping and likes to face spot kicks. He made a hat-trick of penalty saves in the Champions League group stage. Costa has all the traits to be United’s undisputed keeper.