Man Utd join Liverpool & Barcelona to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool and Barcelona in the race to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

After enjoying a stellar World Cup last year, the Moroccan caught the attention of several big European clubs ahead of the last winter window.

The 26-year-old was even in advanced negotiations with Barcelona to move to Camp Nou last January. But, La Viola were reluctant to let their star man leave in mid-season so a deal didn’t materialise and in the end, he stayed at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

However, Amrabat could leave Fiorentina this summer as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension yet. So, if he doesn’t renew his deal with Vincenzo Italiano’s side over the coming weeks then they will be forced to cash-in during the off-season in fear of losing him for free.

According to the report by Sport, Barcelona are planning to reignite their interest in signing the midfielder. However, the Blaugrana’s current financial issues could make it difficult to broker a deal for Amrabat this summer.

Battle

The report claims that Man Utd are waiting in the wings to take advantage of this situation as they have seriously been considering making a move for Amrabat this summer.

Sport also claims that Erik ten Hag’s side have already made the first move to secure his signature and they are ready to accelerate their efforts to sign the Moroccan international in order to strengthen their engine room.

However, it has previously been reported that Liverpool have also been interested in signing Amrabat and they could make a summer swoop for him. So, it appears Man Utd are set to face tough competition from the Reds in getting any potential deal done for the 26-year-old.

After enduring a dire campaign this term, Liverpool have prioritised revamping their midfield department this summer. They have been linked with numerous options ahead of the summer window with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch being mentioned as primary targets. But, Amrabat is reportedly on their radar as well.

Amrabat – valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt – is a holding midfielder by traits but can also play the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and can contribute defensively as well.

With Man Utd and Liverpool looking to bolster their engine room this summer, Amrabat could be an excellent acquisition if either club manage to acquire his service in the upcoming transfer window.