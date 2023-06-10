Arsenal interested in signing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz

Arsenal are plotting a move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack for next season, according to The Telegraph.

The Gunners fell short last season in their Premier League title race with Manchester City. Injuries to some key players and a lack of quality options from the bench cost the North Londoners as they finished second so Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad this summer.

Arsenal’s main priority is to sign at least one top class midfielder and they have been linked with several players such as Declan Rice, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, Moises Caicedo, and Ilkay Gundogan.

The club are set to lose Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth £13m and have identified Rice as his replacement after agreeing personal terms with the 24-year-old West Ham midfielder.

However, signing a forward could also be on the cards and Havertz has emerged as a surprise transfer target.

The Telegraph claims Chelsea are facing a dilemma over the future of the Germany international. The Blues are planning a massive clear-out and Havertz could be among the players expected to leave the Stamford Bridge if they receive a huge offer.

The situation has alerted Arsenal with the newspaper suggesting the Gunners are showing a keen interest in signing Havertz, but they’ll face competition from Real Madrid and at least two other clubs.

Reinforcement

Havertz has blown hot and cold since moving to Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. In his debut season, he scored the most important goal of his life as Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 to win the Champions League.

He has racked up total appearances of 139, scored 32 goals, and registered 15 assists across all competitions. Last season, he featured in 47 games and made 10 goal contributions in all competitions as Chelsea failed to secure European football.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea’s asking price of £70m for Havertz has so far put off potential bidders. The 23-year-old has just two years left on his contract, and Mauricio Pochettino’s side believe their valuation reflects the market rate.

It is believed that Havertz has not indicated a desire to extend his Chelsea contract. Therefore, his value will drop significantly next summer so Chelsea may have to lower their demands if they want to cash-in.

Arsenal could be the perfect place for Havertz to grow and become one of the best forwards in the world but only time will tell if the Gunners decide to formalise their interest with a firm offer.

