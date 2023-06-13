Man Utd expect to make formal bid for Mason Mount

Manchester United are expected to make a formal bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in the coming weeks, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old midfielder – who is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Mount has a contract at the London club until 2024, and he is yet to agree a new deal which makes him one of the most in-demand midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have set a valuation of £80m for their academy graduate, as per Fabrizio Romano, but Man United are looking to get him at a reduced price. Sky Sports claims that talks are continuing between the two clubs over a potential move, but the Red Devils will not overpay for Mount.

Other alternatives

Chelsea will have to sell Mount if he decides against signing a new deal, and in that case, they will have to lower their asking price at some point.

If United walk away from the deal due to the Blues’ high asking price, it could bring the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal into the picture towards the end of the window. At the moment, Chelsea are probably waiting to see if other clubs join the race for Mount and that will enable them to sell to the highest bidder.

As per Sky Sports, Man United will move on to other targets if they fail to land the England international. Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo – who is again wanted by a host of clubs this summer.

United could also make an ambitious move to sign Declan Rice, who is likely to leave West Ham this summer. The Hammers have set an asking price of around £120m for their skipper, so United may struggle to meet that amount.

However, it has been well-documented that the Red Devils need to sign a new striker this summer, and that should be their top priority. Sheth says United are heavily keen to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want their talisman to move to any rival club.