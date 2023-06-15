Liverpool interested in signing Man Utd target Pavard

Liverpool have reportedly been showing a concrete interest in signing Manchester United target and Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard this summer, as per the German outlet Bild.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Bavarian club yet. So, speculation surrounding his future continues to grow in recent times.

It seems Man Utd and Liverpool are looking to take advantage of this situation and sign the Frenchman in a cut-price deal to strengthen their backline.

According to the report by Bild, having won everything with Bayern, Pavard is willing to take a new challenge in his career and has already made it clear to the German club that he isn’t going to extend his current deal.

The report further claims that Thomas Tuchel’s side don’t want to lose their star man for free so they are willing to cash-in on him this summer and it has been suggested that they want at least £26m fee for him.

Battle

Bild also says that Liverpool are planning to strengthen their backline in this transfer window and have expressed their interest in signing Pavard. So, they could opt to make a move for him this summer.

However, it has previously been reported that Man Utd are also planning to beef up their defence and are keen on purchasing Pavard. So, Liverpool are set to face fierce competition from the Red Devils in getting any potential deal done for the 27-year-old.

The France international is a versatile defender – who can play as the centre-back but also can be deployed in the right-back position. He is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game extremely well.

Pavard has already showcased his talent playing at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be an excellent signing for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Pavard should Man Utd and Liverpool go head-to-head with each this summer.