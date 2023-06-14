Chelsea in the front row to sign Dusan Vlahovic

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Chelsea are in the front row to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Chelsea are keen on landing a new centre-forward this summer, and they have identified Vlahovic as one of their main targets. Juventus currently value the striker at £69 million, but Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Chelsea have proposed a different kind of a deal.

The London giants have offered to include Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah as potential makeweights to sign the Serbian. Gazzetta dello Sport report that the proposal is being studied by those in-charge at the Italian club.

Possible deal

Chelsea spent a staggering £600 million to bolster their squad last season, but they only finished 12th in the Premier League table. The club are now facing the need to offload players to boost their summer spending.

As a result, the club are looking into part-exchange deals for their transfer targets. Vlahovic is currently on their radar, but Chelsea may prefer to pay part of the transfer fee by negotiating a player-plus-cash move.

Gazzetta dello Sport now report that Juventus are studying their proposal. This suggests that the Serie A giants are open to the possibility of signing one of Chelsea’s fringe players as part of the transfer for Vlahovic.

Among the players mentioned, Juventus could prefer to sign Loftus-Cheek. They have recently allowed Leandro Paredes to return to Paris Saint-Germain after his loan spell while Adrien Rabiot could leave on a free transfer.

Loftus-Cheek could fit into their midfield plans next season, and may not cost much with his contract expiring next summer. Juventus could sign him on a cut-price deal and still make big money out of Vlahovic’s move to London.

Chelsea are currently in a good position to land Vlahovic with their part-exchange offer, but they may have to secure a quick agreement with the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich also in the hunt for the striker.