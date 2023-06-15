Man Utd convinced they can reach agreement for Mason Mount

Manchester United are convinced they will ‘easily’ agree terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of a possible move this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer and they have earmarked Mount as one of their top targets. According to the Evening Standard, United have submitted an initial bid of around £40m for the England midfielder but it was rejected.

The Blues, meanwhile, have placed a valuation of £70m on their academy graduate, who has only one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Talks are on-going and United are looking to return with an improved offer for Mount, thought to be around £50-£55m, but Chelsea are staying firm on their asking price as of now. The Blues have been forced to put Mount on the market after they failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension.

Ans Romano says that Man United are convinced that an agreement with the player will be reached easily due to Mount’s desire to move to Old Trafford.

Romano said to GiveMeSport: “Man United want the player. Man United are convinced that the agreement with the player is something that’ll be easy to reach because Mount wants this Manchester United move, so it’s on the clubs now.”

Highly likely

Mount has been linked with other top clubs as well, but surprisingly they haven’t made an approach yet. It feels like United are the only candidate here, while other potential suitors are trying to avoid a bidding war.

In such a scenario, Chelsea – who need to sell Mount – will have to soften their stance and accept a fee below their £70m valuation.

From Mount’s perspective, despite the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, he is looking for a new challenge, and that’s why he likes the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

Man United have shown signs of progress under Erik ten Hag, and they were able to qualify for the Champions League after finishing third last season. United have the financial power to meet his wages, while Mount is probably attracted by the project more than anything else.

With Chelsea looking to trim their squad and reduce the wage bill, they should look to offload Mount if they a receive fee of anything between £50m-60m.