Man Utd prepare final offer for Mason Mount

Manchester United are ready to make an improved offer to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, as per The Mirror.

David Ornstein claims that Mount is a top target for the Red Devils – who have had a £40m bid rejected by the Blues already.

The Mirror now claims that Man Utd are set to return with a better offer, thought to be in the region of £50m, for Mount and they feel it will be enough to clinch the deal.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2024 and he is unlikely to sign a new deal at the club. Chelsea value Mount at £70m but United believe their improved offer is more realistic given the players contract situation.

Erik ten Hag feels that Mount can give a different dimension to Man United’s attack due to his ability to play in various positions across the midfield and attack.

The Mirror says that this will be the final proposal from United and they won’t increase their offer if it is rejected. The potential new offer will still be some way off Chelsea’s valuation of the player, but it’s unlikely that other clubs will match that asking price.

Let Chelsea decide

United are looking to push the ball into Chelsea’s court and they have made the right decision here. Mount is a fantastic midfielder and he would be a great addition to the squad.

However, with his contract about to expire in a year, it doesn’t really make sense to pay over the odds. United are already paying a sizeable transfer fee for Mount, and they should walk away from the deal if the Blues reject their bid again.

Chelsea are probably hoping that the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool will turn up at some point and come up with a bigger offer, but that may not happen. The Gunners are focussing on getting a deal for Declan Rice while the Reds have other targets.

In all probability, Chelsea may have to accept a reduced fee for Mount from Man Utd, but they shouldn’t be too dissatisfied with the price they’re getting.