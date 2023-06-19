Chelsea join Liverpool in holding talks over Gabri Veiga

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in holding talks over a possible move to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues intend to revamp their midfield this summer after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign that saw them miss out on European qualification. With N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher set to leave, Mauricio Pochettino needs to bring in replacements.

Veiga has now emerged as a target as Romano claims that Chelsea have opened talks over a potential deal with the Blues inquiring about the players release clause and payment terms.

The West Londoners are yet to make an official offer for the 21-year-old, and they’ll face competition for his signature as Romano says Liverpool have also made contact to discuss a possible deal for Veiga.

Jurgen Klopp is also overhauling his midfield this summer following the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who will all leave Liverpool when their contracts expire at the end of the month.

The Reds want to bring in at least two midfielders after signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister earlier this month and Veiga is firmly on their radar, but it appears they’ll now face competition from Chelsea.

The Guardian has reported that Chelsea could make a bid for the Spain midfielder, who has a £34m release clause, in the coming weeks. However, the club want to finalise a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo before making any move for Veiga.

Caicedo is the club’s top priority this summer and Chelsea are in pole position after Arsenal pulled out of the race to focus on their attempts to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

Midfield reinforcement

Veiga is currently on international duty with Spain’s U-21 squad ahead of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship which is being held in Romania and Georgia.

He was named in Spain’s squad for the tournament following his impressive displays for Celta Vigo last season. The midfielder made 40 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga side, netted 11 goals, and recorded four assists.

His brace in the 2-1 win over La Liga champions Barcelona on the final day of the season helped his side escape relegation. The Spain international was the club’s best player and he delivered when it mattered most for his side.

It looks like his potential has caught the attention of clubs here in the Premier League with Chelsea ready to battle it out with Liverpool over a potential deal this summer.

Read more: Chelsea intensify transfer talks as Blues look to secure double swoop for £130m duo – report