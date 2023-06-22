Liverpool in battle with Chelsea over Chiesa’s signature

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Chelsea over a deal to sign Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

After moving to the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina, the 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in Serie A over the last few years. So, it is not a surprise to see elite European teams such as Chelsea and Liverpool have been showing interest in signing the forward in recent times.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, having failed to qualify for the Champions League next season, Juventus have suffered a big economic blow and they are planning to combat it by selling Chiesa this summer.

The report further claims that Jurgen Klopp ‘really likes’ the player so Liverpool are preparing to make a concrete approach to sign the Italian and are ready to submit a £34m[€40m] bid. However, Juventus want £52m[€60m] to let their star man leave so, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club decide to meet the Serie A giant’s valuation if they formalise their interest.

However, the Italian newspaper says that purchasing Chiesa won’t be straightforward for Liverpool as Chelsea are also keen on signing the forward this summer.

Battle

After returning from a serious knee injury, Chiesa initially struggled to perform at his best last season, however, he showcased glimpses of his old self during the business end.

Chiesa likes to be deployed in the left-wing position but he is comfortable playing on the opposite flank as well. The 25-year-old is quick, technically sound, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

The Italian is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Chelsea if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.

However, Liverpool are currently well-stocked in their attacking department and they don’t need to invest more to strengthen that department this summer.

So, Chelsea would be a better destination for Chiesa over Liverpool if he ends up leaving the Allianz Stadium over the coming weeks. It is going to be interesting to see whether the Reds or the Blues opt to formalise their interest in Chiesa to bolster their frontline in this transfer window.