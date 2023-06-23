Liverpool locked in talks to sign Nice’s Khephren Thuram

Liverpool are locked in talks with Nice over a deal to sign Khephren Thuram this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in another midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The online news portal claims Nice are hoping for a bidding war among interested clubs so they can sell the 22-year-old to the highest bidder and make huge profit on the highly-rated midfielder.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Anfield for several weeks following the signing of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year deal earlier this month.

Thuram is currently on France duty at the European Under-21 Championship which commenced on Thursday in Georgia and Romania. He was in action for the U-21 side together with another Liverpool transfer target Manu Kone as France defeated Italy 2-1.

The highly-rated midfielder was outstanding in the middle of the park for France – who are strong favourites to win the competition. Thuram performed incredibly well for Nice last season where he racked up 45 appearances across all competitions as they finished ninth in Ligue 1.

Reinforcement

Liverpool will be without Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next season following the expiration of their contracts, therefore the club need to bolster their midfield options.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in talks with Nice for Thuram, who is valued at £28m by Transfermarkt, and a deal remains ‘possible’. However, the Reds will consider making a move for Ryan Gravenberch if the deal falls through.

Gravenberch was first linked with a move to Liverpool last summer but he ended up at Bayern Munich. He had an outstanding 2021/22 season with Ajax where he made 42 games, scored three goals, and provided six assists in the process.

The 20-year-old struggled for game time last term as the vast majority of his game-time came from the bench. The Netherlands midfielder wants to leave Germany but Thomas Tuchel does not want to sell him.

It is believed that a huge offer could force Bayern Munich into cashing-in this summer but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will formalise their interest in Gravenberch with Thuram the priority target.

