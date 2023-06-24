Tottenham interested in signing Gleison Bremer this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus defender Gelison Bremer this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs are in the market to bolster their defensive options after conceding a whopping 63 goals in just 38 league games last season as they finished eighth in the table, missing out on European football for next season.

New manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to rebuild his squad for next season and defence is believed to be one of his main priorities. Clement Lenglet has returned to Barcelona following his loan spell while Davinson Sanchez has failed to fulfil his potential in North London.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of centre-backs in recent weeks including Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka and Harry Maguire.

However, it appears Bremer has emerged as a potential transfer target as the Daily Mail claims that Spurs are showing an interest in the South American defender ahead of a possible swoop.

The 26-year-old joined Juve from Torino last summer and impressed in debut season with the former Serie A giants, despite failing to secure Champions League qualification.

Big money

The Brazilian was ever-present for Massimiliano Allegri’s side last season, featuring in 43 games and making six goal contributions, and his impressive form has caught the eye of Tottenham.

However, the North Londoners will face stiff competition as the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United are also showing a keen interest in signing Bremer if he’s made available this summer.

Erik ten Hag is looking to further strengthen his squad after a solid first season at Old Trafford and the Dutchman wants another defender with Harry Maguire tipped to leave over the coming weeks.

Bremer is seemingly on Man Utd’s radar but he won’t come cheap as the report suggests that Juve want around £50m to cash-in this summer, so the likes of United and Tottenham will have to dig deep if they want to get a deal agreed.

