Liverpool set to make world record bid for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are ready to make a bid worth more than £235m ($300m) for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window, according to Marca.

The Spanish newspaper claims the Reds are showing a keen interest in signing the France international and are ready to battle it out with the likes of Real Madrid over a sensational deal this summer.

Mbappe hit the headlines few weeks ago when he confirmed he will not be extending his contract at PSG beyond next year. The 24-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with the Ligue 1 champions, however, he has the option to extend it for another year.

Prior to the end of his contract, the World Cup winner has a deadline of July 31 for him to tell PSG if he was going to renew until 2025 or not. As it stands, he will be able to leave for free next summer and could agree a pre-contract with another club in January.

It is believed that PSG would rather sell Mbappe now to avoid losing him for free next summer. Several clubs have shown interest in signing the young superstar and Liverpool have now reportedly joined the race.

According to Marca, Jurgen Klopp wants to lure Mbappe to Anfield and Liverpool are prepared to pay a staggering £235m to get a deal agreed. That would represent a world record fee and be a huge statement of intent by the Merseysiders.

Big offer

Liverpool have made some incredible signings over the years with Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Virgil van Dijk all proving to be astute pieces of business.

The Merseysiders are not known for spending huge money on players with Darwin Nunez the club’s most expensive player in their history after moving to Anfield from Benfica last summer. Klopp’s side agreed to pay an initial £64m plus £21m in add-ons to reach the final £86m fee.

Liverpool reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Jude Bellingham due to the money involved and finances are believed to be tight after they missed out on Champions League qualification. Therefore, Marca’s report is very difficult to believe as it’s almost unthinkable that Liverpool will spend over £230m on one player this summer.

Liverpool are also well-stocked in attack following the signing of Cody Gapko from PSV Eindhoven in January. Klopp also boosts the likes of Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota in attack.

Obviously Mbappe would be a sensational signing for Liverpool, but they need to strengthen other areas of the squad before spending ridiculous money on another forward.

