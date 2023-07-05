According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Chelsea insist on signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer.

The London giants currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice keeper, but they are keen on pursuing a new number one soon. A Bola claim that the club are determined to land Costa following the departure of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea’s scouting department has the best references of the Portugal international, but the price is a stumbling block at the moment. Costa currently has a £64 million release clause in his contract, and Chelsea prefer to pay the fee in several instalments.

However, A Bola claim that Porto won’t accept such a proposal and want the sum in one payment. Chelsea hope that Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes can find a solution for the deal to happen. Costa is open to playing at a higher level in the Premier League.

Quality signing

Arrizabalaga got the regular nod ahead of Mendy during the back end of last season, but the Spaniard was not fully convincing. While he was good with his short-range passing, he struggled to deliver quality long balls. The former Athletic Bilbao man was also inconsistent when facing shots from outside the box.

Chelsea need a better shot-stopper ahead of the new campaign, and Costa would be a quality purchase. The Portuguese has been a vital player for club and country over the past two years. Costa’s key strengths are his long ball distribution and ability to make high claims. This is where Arrizabalaga has faltered for the Blues.

Porto have no reason to sell their prized asset on the cheap this summer. They only recently committed him to a new long-term contract with a higher release clause, and it remains to be seen whether Mendes can help Chelsea to land the goalkeeper by convincing the Portuguese side to accept a long-term payment plan. Otherwise, Chelsea may have to look at alternative targets.