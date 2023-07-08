Liverpool set to make bid for Luiz Henrique this summer

Liverpool are set to table an offer to sign Real Betis winger Luiz Henrique as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in support for Mohamed Salah, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional via Football365.

Henrique joined Betis last summer from Fluminense and impressed during his debut campaign in La Liga. The Brazilian emerged as one of the best young forwards in Spain after making 10 goal contributions in his 43 appearances.

The 22-year-old’s potential has alerted several clubs throughout Europe with the report suggesting that Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, AC Milan and Roma have all been keeping a close eye on his progress.

However, Football365 cites the print version of El Nacional as saying that it’s Liverpool who are leading the race to sign Henrique after Klopp identified the South American as the man to provide competition for Salah on the right wing.

The report says Liverpool ‘intend to make an offer’ for Henrique and Betis are ready to cash-in if a bid worth up to £34m [€40m] is put on the table to help ease their financial problems this summer.

El National, via Football365, goes on to say that Henrique is tempted by the idea of moving to Anfield and Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini will not stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives.

Reinforcement

Liverpool have been busy revamping their midfield following the exits of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following the expiration of their contracts, however, signing a forward could now be on the cards.

Salah has been a key figure for Liverpool since moving to Anfield from Roma in 2017 but Klopp doesn’t really have a suitable alternative on the right flank when he’s unavailable or in need of a rest.

The 31-year-old is expected to miss up to 10 games in 2024 due to Egypt’s participation in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast which kicks on 13th January and ends on 11th February.

Liverpool also have the likes of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo on their books but none are comfortable on the right to fill-in for Salah.

It appears Klopp is looking to fill the void with another winger and Henrique is on the radar, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will end up formalising their interest in the player.

Read more: Report: Liverpool submit mega offer to sign 51-G/A star as Klopp continues spending spree