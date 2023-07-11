Man Utd working on deal to sign goalkeeper Zion Suzuki

Manchester United are working on a deal for Zion Suzuki from Urawa Red Diamonds as Erik ten Hag looks to bring in two goalkeepers this summer, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth who told GIVEMESPORT.

United have been busy in the transfer window finding a replacement for David de Gea – who announced his exit over the weekend after 12 years in England where he won the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, and three FA Community Shields.

The Red Devils have agreed a £43m deal with Inter Milan to sign shot-stopper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian international has been ten Hag’s first choice target to replace De Gea and he should prove to be an excellent addition if the deal gets over the line.

However, Sky Sports reporter Sheth claims that Man Utd want to sign two goalkeepers this summer and have identified Suzuki as the man to act as back-up for Onana at Old Trafford next season.

Reports coming out of Japan as cited by the Daily Mail last week claim that Manchester United are closing in on a deal for Suzuki after submitting an official £5m offer.

Sheth says United are working on a deal for the Japanese youngster so two goalkeepers could be arriving over the coming days.

“United aren’t stopping there, they’re actually looking for a second goalkeeper as well – a number two,” Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT. “Zion Suzuki from Urawa Reds Diamonds is the one that they are exploring the possibility of a deal for. He’s a Japan international and has actually played for the senior team already, so not one but two goalkeepers potentially arriving at Old Trafford.”

Man Utd have reportedly been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old for some time and have seemingly formalised their interest, so a deal could be done this summer.

The 6ft 2in stopper made 28 appearances for the Urawa Red Diamonds and kept 11 clean sheets in all competitions. Suzuki has already represented Japan at senior level, making his debut in a 6-0 win over Hong Kong.

Should Man Utd secure a deal for both Onana and Suzuki, Dean Henderson is expected to follow De Gea out the exit door this summer. Henderson spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and could move to the City Ground on a permanent basis.

Read more: Man Utd agree £43m deal to sign key target, move to be completed this week – report