Liverpool don’t give up on Torino defender Perr Schuurs

According to Italian outlet Toro, Liverpool have not given up on signing Torino defender Perr Schuurs during the current transfer window.

The Merseyside giants have focused on bolstering their midfield over several weeks, and they are currently in talks with Southampton over Romeo Lavia. However, manager Jurgen Klopp is also looking to strengthen the central defence, and Toro claim that he has identified Schuurs as a partner for Virgil van Dijk.

Earlier this month, Liverpool failed with an opening bid of £26 million for Schuurs, and Toro claim that the Anfield club do not give up on their pursuit of the central defender. Negotiations are frozen at the moment, but Schuurs is unsure whether he will stay with Torino beyond the transfer deadline.

Torino chairman Urbano Cairo has made it clear that he won’t sell Schuurs for less than £34 million.

Possible deal

Liverpool currently have Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez as their regular central defenders. Out of those, Matip and Gomez have been inconsistent over the past 12 months, and Klopp may want an upgrade in the position ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Schuurs would be a superb piece of signing for the Liverpool manager. The 23-year-old signed for Torino from Ajax only last summer, and had a brilliant debut season. He completed 88% of his passes in Serie A with 1.7 tackles and 3.2 duels won per outing for the Turin outfit.

He was also impressive with his ability to win aerial duels and rarely lost possession. Schuurs would fit in perfectly with the demands of the English top-flight. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool are willing to increase their offer by another £8 million to seal an agreement with Torino.

If they are reluctant to do so, Schuurs may not be going anywhere this summer. His contract expires in June 2026 with an option for 12 months. Cairo never sold Andrea Belotti in his prime as they were no suitable offers on the table. He would be happy to keep Schuurs for another year.