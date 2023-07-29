Liverpool transfer target Thuram could leave this summer

OGC Nice sporting director Florent Ghisolfi has confirmed that Liverpool’s transfer target Khephren Thuram could leave the club this summer, according to Get French Football News.

The France midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and it was reported that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit have already agreed personal terms with Thuram ahead of the possible move.

He is regarded as one of the best midfielders in France following his impressive performances for Nice last season. He helped them finish 9th in Ligue 1 – racking up 48 appearances in all competitions and providing 10 goal contributions.

Thuram starred for France at European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania this summer as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Get French Football News claims that Liverpool are yet to open talks with Nice for the transfer of Thuram but with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leaving, the Reds might start negotiations soon with the Premier League commencing soon.

Ghisolfi claims that the 22-year-old, alongside team mate Jean-Clair Todibo, are attracting interest from several clubs, and although Nice are keen to keep their best players, the director admits that a transfer ‘could happen’ this summer.

“Thuram and Todibo are coveted. We hope to keep all of our vital players, but we’ve never tied players down. If all parties are satisfied, a departure could happen,” said Ghisolfi is quoted as saying by Get French Football News.

Thuram has two years left on his contract with the club and the Ligue 1 side are demanding between £34 to £43m (€40-€50m) for his signature, according to the report.

Revamp midfield

Liverpool are currently undergoing a midfield rebuild after a poor 2022/23 campaign. As well as Henderson and Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club. The Merseysiders have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia.

The Reds had their first bid rejected by the Saints and are set to make an improved bid of around £42.5m guaranteed fee plus £2.5m add-ons, hoping the newly relegated side will accept the offer, however, they will face competition from Chelsea.

The Blues are prepared to hijack the deal, therefore Liverpool will have to keep their options open. Thuram would represent a cheaper option compared to Lavia with Southampto demanding £50m for the 19-year-old.

