Liverpool in talks to sign £20m Fluminense star Andre

Liverpool have opened talks with Fluminense over a potential £20m deal for midfielder Andre, according to Sky Sports.

The Reds want to overhaul their midfield this window and have already parted ways with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earlier in the summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho became the latest senior midfielders to leave Anfield for the Saudi Pro League.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side including Cheick Doucoure, Sofyan Amrabat, Ryan Gravenberch, and Kalvin Phillips but Romeo Lavia has emerged as the club’s priority.

Liverpool have had two bids rejected by Southampton for the 19-year-old with the latest one still below an initial £40m. The Merseysiders submitted their first bid last week worth £34m plus £4m in add-ons but it was turned down, with the Saints demanding £50m for the Belgian international.

The Championship side are not willing to compromise on their asking price for the 19-year-old as Manchester City are entitled to 20 percent of any fee received for his services.

Sky Sports claims that Liverpool are now looking at alternatives to Lavia as Klopp looks to sign a replacement for Fabinho, and the Reds have now opened talks over a potential deal for Andre.

Alternative signing

According to the report, a deal worth around £20m has been discussed between the two clubs but Fluminense are reluctant to let Andre leave until the winter window.

The 22-year-old South American has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in Brazil after starring for Fluminense. He has featured in 36 appearances across all competitions this season as they lie 4th in the Brazil Serie A table with 28 points.

Klopp has brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but wants a specialist defensive midfielder to complement his new-look side and Andre has emerged as a cheaper alternative to Lavia.

The German has stressed the need to sign at least one midfielder before the start of the new season – which commences next week – but it looks like the 56-year-old is running out of time to add another player to his squad.

We will have to wait and see if Fluminense will allow Andre to leave this summer should Liverpool formalise their interest, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Reds continue to push for a deal to sign Lavia.

Read more: Liverpool bid ‘imminent’ after formal transfer talks as Klopp closes-in on 3rd summer signing