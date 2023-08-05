Kylian Mbappe would prefer to join Liverpool this summer

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe would love to join Liverpool on a season-long deal ahead of other clubs this summer, according to Football Insider.

Mbappe has just one year remaining on his contract at the Parc des Princes and has publically confirmed he won’t be signing an extension. PSG have now put the French forward up for sale as they don’t want to lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

The French international was left out of PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea as the Ligue 1 giants look to find a buyer as soon as possible.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal saw their £259m offer for Mbappe accepted by Paris Saint Germain but the former AS Monaco ace does not want to move to the Gulf State.

It’s believed Mbappe has already agreed personal terms with Real Madrid ahead of a possible free transfer move to the La Liga side in 2024. Madrid are unwilling to pay his £171m asking price to complete a move this summer and want to wait to sign him for nothing next year.

Several other clubs have been linked with the 24-year-old and the Mirror reported recently that Liverpool have opened talks over a sensational move that would see them sign Mbappe on a one-year loan. This would allow Mbappe to complete his dream move to Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

Football Insider claims that Mbappe would favour a move to Liverpool over any other club this summer as he’s a huge admirer of the Merseysiders and enjoys their style of football.

The report says sponsors are prepared to help finance any deal to sign Mbappe on a one-year loan by contributing to his huge salary. However, a deal is still believed to be highly unlikely.

PSG want permanent deal

PSG will no doubt be reluctant to agree any loan deal as they won’t receive any sizeable fee for the forward and they want to sell Mbappe on a permanent deal. Liverpool can’t afford to sign the Frenchman permanently so anything other than a loan is out of the question for the Anfield club.

Jurgen Klopp recently ruled out a move for the World Cup winner as the German looks to bolster his midfield options ahead of the new season.

“We laugh about it,” Klopp told Sky Germany. “I can say that I think he’s a really good player but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. I wouldn’t like to ruin the story now… but as far as I know, there’s nothing to it. “It’s possible that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me… that hasn’t happened in the eight years that I’ve been here. That would be the first time.”

Liverpool are well-stocked with forwards despite the exit of Roberto Firmino. They have five attackers including Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo.

Mbappe netted 41 goals in 43 games in all competitions as PSG finished last season with the Ligue 1 title. He would obviously be a sensational signing for Liverpool if they could somehow pull it off, but it looks highly unlikely we’ll see Mbappe joining the Mersey giants this summer.

