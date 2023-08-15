Bayern set huge price tag for Man Utd target Benjamin Pavard

According to German outlet Bild, Bayern Munich want up to £43m for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard after missing out on signing Kyle Walker.

Man United have identified the Frenchman as their top target to replace centre-back Harry Maguire, who is on his way to West Ham. The club recently made an opening bid for the 27-year-old, but it appears Bayern won’t sell him on the cheap.

As per Bild, United are prepared to pay £25 million for the defender, but Bayern are holding out for £39-43 million for him. Pavard wants to join the Red Devils, but Bayern are reluctant to consider his sale for less after missing out on Walker.

Walker was touted to join Bayern earlier this summer, but he is now close to signing a new long-term contract with Manchester City. This is expected to directly impact their stance on Pavard.

Higher price

United have suffered a setback in the pursuit of Pavard with Bayern increasing their price. Negotiations are still ongoing between the clubs, but the onus is now on United to make a better proposal for the Frenchman.

Manager Erik ten Hag admires the versatility of the ex-Stuttgart man and we won’t be surprised if United lodge an improved bid. Pavard would be a quality acquisition with his strong-ball playing attributes.

The Frenchman, who can play in central defence or on the right side of the backline, is also efficient with his tackling and does not shy away from contesting duels. He should easily adapt to the Premier League’s intensity.

United have been good in terms of negotiating deals for their top targets this summer. They signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund for lesser sums than the actual prices that were initially sought.

The club will be hoping to repeat the strategy on Pavard, who has already given the green light to join them. With 11 months left on his contract, Bayern are likely to prefer his sale before the transfer window closes