Liverpool express interest in Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams as Jurgen Klopp desperately tried to strengthen his midfield this month, according to 90min.

The Merseyside club have signed only two midfielders following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboslai from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively. Klopp is expected to add at least two more midfielders to his squad as well as the Reds compete on four fronts this season including the UEFA Europa League.

Liverpool were chasing Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia but both players are heading to Chelsea. Caicedo completed his British record switch to the West Londoners on Monday after signing an eight-year contract.

Lavia has also chosen to move to Stamford Bridge with Mauricio Pochettino’s side close to agreeing a deal with Southampton, therefore, Liverpool have switched attention to their other alternatives and Adams has emerged as a potential target.

Midfield reinforcement

Adams was on the verge of joining Chelsea this summer but they pulled the plug on the American due to their pursuits of Caicedo and Lavia.

The Blues triggered his £20m release clause but concerns about a hamstring injury that was picked up in his medical saw the move fall through, according to the Daily Mail. The young midfielder is keen on making a Premier League return after suffering relegation with Leeds last season.

According to 90min, Liverpool are now showing a keen interesting in signing Adams as Klopp looks to bolster his midfield for the on-going campaign.

However, Liverpool face stiff competition as the report says Bournemouth have submitted a £20m offer to trigger the players release clause, so the Reds will have to act fast if they want to get a deal agreed.

Adams featured in 26 games across all competitions for Leeds last season. The USA international is yet to make an appearance for Daniel Farke’s side this campaign due to an injury he suffered towards the latter stage of last term.

