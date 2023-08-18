Arsenal eye summer move for Jurrien Timber replacement

Arsenal are considering signing another defender after Jurrien Timber was ruled out for at least six months, according to The Telegraph.

Timber, who moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer, is set to undergo surgery after damaging his ACL during Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the new season.

The Netherlands international had impressed so far for his new club as he helped the Gunners secure the Community Shield by beating defending Premier League champions Manchester City on penalties.

Timber was replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu in the second half after trying in vain to carry on after picking up the knee injury during the closing stages of the first half. The 22-year-old is expected to be out for at least six months, which is a huge blow to the North Londoners and Mikel Arteta has confirmed the club are open to dipping into the market for another defender.

Arsenal’s title push was derailed by injuries to Tomiyasu and William Saliba last season and Arteta is determined not to let it happen again this campaign so he wants plenty of depth to cope with the packed fixture list.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been hampered by a niggling calf injury for months while Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares are expected to leave the club before the window closes on September 1. With Timber now out, it could leave Arsenal short at left-back.

4-man list

The Gunners have been linked with several names in recent weeks but the Express says there are four targets that Arteta could now go for following Timber’s untimely injury setback.

The newspaper says Mohamed Simakan is on Arsenal’s radar and was their ‘Plan B’ if they missed out on Timber. Arteta could now renew his interest in the 23-year-old but RB Leipzig will want around £35m for the versatile defender.

Joao Cancelo is another name mentioned by the Express as they say Arsenal could make an audacious swoop on Man City for the Portuguese international. Cancelo is expected to leave the Etihad Stadium after falling out with Pep Guardiola but it remains to be seen if City would do business with the Gunners again now they are genuine title rivals.

The report also names Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne and Real Valladoid full-back Ivan Fresneda as being on Arsenal’s list as Arteta looks to further strengthen his squad before the end of the month.

