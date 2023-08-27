Altay Bayindir in England to complete £6m Man Utd move



Altay Bayindir is set to sign his contract and become a Manchester United player after flying in to England to complete his move from Fenerbahce, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

The Red Devils conducted a pre-health check on the 25-year-old earlier this week and he is now on the verge of joining the club. A deal worth £6 million has been agreed between the teams.

Fanatik claims that Bayindir has already taken a private jet to England and is expected to undergo another round of medical tests before ‘signing his contract’.

It is added that ten Hag personally likes the goalkeeper very much and his ability with the ball at his feet has influenced the Dutchman into signing him. ten Hag is reportedly ‘counting the days’ for United to complete the transfer.

Almost done

Man United are currently on the verge of parting ways with Dean Henderson, who was on the bench against Nottingham Forest today. He has been permitted to undergo his medical with Crystal Palace, and his departure could coincide with the arrival of Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

The Turkish star should be a good acquisition for ten Hag as he suits his tactical philosophy. He is good with his overall distribution and has the ability to provide long balls. The shot-stopper also likes to operate as a sweeper-keeper and should provide quality cover for Andre Onana.

Bayindir is already a full international and has been a consistent starter for Fenerbahce. He will be limited to Cup appearances for United, but ten Hag could also use him in the Premier League if Onana is away on African Cup of Nations duty at the beginning of the year.

There are suggestions that Onana is considering a return to Cameroon duty ahead of the final African Cup of Nations qualifier. If his country qualify for the tournament, he could represent them in January and February and could miss up to four league games as a result. Bayindir could be called into action.