Man Utd unlikely to make January move for Joao Palhinha

Manchester United are unlikely to move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January despite his transfer to Bayern Munich falling through in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old’s proposed move to the Bundesliga champions collapsed on deadline day. He was given permission by the Cottagers to fly to Germany and undertook his medical on the understanding a replacement would have to be signed before putting pen to paper on a long-term with Bayern.

However, the Premier League club failed to land a midfielder to replace Palhinha, so the Portuguese international’s proposed move to the Allianz Arena collapsed at the eleventh hour despite agreeing a deal worth £55m (€65m) with Bayern.

Football Insider claims that Man Utd also showed a keen interest in signing Palhinha in the summer as Erik ten Hag looked to strengthen his midfield, but they were unable to meet Fulham £90m valuation for fellow Premier League clubs.

United brought in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a season-long loan instead and will pay a £9m loan fee with an option to make the deal permanent, which would cost £17.1m plus £4.2m in add-ons.

The Red Devils thought Amrabat represented a much cheaper option compared to Palhinha. United also signed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount early in the summer but the England international is currently injured but could return after the international break.

Admired by Erik ten Hag

According to Football Insider, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag likes Palhinha and would love to bring him to Old Trafford but the club are not expected to renew their pursuit of the player in the January window.

Palhinha has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League having joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2022.

He played a crucial role in helping Marco Silva’s side finish 10th in the league table last term. The Portuguese, who has four years left on his contract with Fulham, featured in 40 games and scored four goals in all competitions.

This season, he has racked up three appearances and scored one goal for the London-based side, who knocked out Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup via a penalty a shootout.

Palhinha missed last Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Manchester City following the collapse of his Bayern move and is expected to be reintegrated into the squad after the September break.

Read more: Man Utd suffer fresh injury setback as Rasmus Hojlund repetition emerges – report