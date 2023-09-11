Arsenal promise to return for Ousmane Diomande



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Arsenal have promised to return for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande next summer after failing to sign him in the last transfer window.

Arsenal were first linked with the Ivorian centre-back in January, but Sporting won the race to sign him from Midtjylland for £10 million. As per Record, the London giants made another move for him this summer, but their £30 million proposal was rejected by the Portuguese outfit.

The club have not given up on the player yet and they have promised to return for his services during next summer’s transfer window. Record claim that Sporting have no plans of selling the player in the near future, and Arsenal may need to trigger his £69 million release clause.

Top talent

Diomande joined Sporting from Midtjylland in January and he adapted to the manager’s tactics in no time. The 19-year-old played through the entire 120 minutes against Arsenal in the 2nd leg of the Europa League round of 16 last season as Sporting scraped through on penalties.

The teenager is a big talent for the future, and he has already shown plenty of strengths. Diomande is a superb passer of the ball at such a young age and has also impressed with his tackling and ability to clear his lines. He is also good in winning duels and rarely losses ball possession.

Arsenal seem determined to sign him in a year’s time, but it would be a statement if they decide to active the release clause on his contract. The club already have William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Jurrien Timber, who could be considered as elite central defenders.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior are also part of the first-team squad and a move for Diomande could be dependent on a high-profile departure. Gabriel was linked with a big-money switch to Saudi. If the interest is revived next summer, Diomande could his possible successor.