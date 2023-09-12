Liverpool eye summer swoop for West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool are eyeing West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah if the Egyptian international moves to Saudi Arabia next year, according to The Athletic.

The report suggests that the Reds are looking at several players to replace Salah in-case they lose their talisman in 2024 and Bowen is among the list of potential targets.

Salah has two years left on his contract with Jurgen Klopp’s side after putting pen to paper on a new deal back in the summer of 2022. This summer, Liverpool rejected an offer worth £150m offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad for the 31-year-old.

Al-Ittihad were keen on signing Salah before their transfer window closed last Thursday but the Merseysiders remained firm on their stance, insisting he was not for sale.

However, Al-Ittihad are expected to revive their interest in Salah either in January or next summer, and Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo says the door is not closed on a move for the Liverpool star.

“First and foremost, Mohamed Salah is one of the best players on the planet,” Emenalo told Sky Sports. “I’ve said before, privately and publicly that we welcome anybody that wants to come [to the SPL] and that includes Salah.”But we have to do things in a very professional and respectful manner. “That’s what we’re there for, it’s what the SPL has been refined to do – bring professionalism, respect of efficiencies, and to do things in a competent way.”

Quality signing

Salah has scored 188 goals and provided 81 assists in 309 appearances since joining the club from AS Roma in 2017, cementing himself as a Liverpool legend.

He has begun the new season in superb fashion, making four goal contributions in four league games for Liverpool – who are unbeaten so far in the top flight – picking up 10 points from a possible 12.

However, the Egyptian is tipped to leave Anfield next year and he’s going to be extremely difficult to replace. The Athletic suggests that Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar and the club have been monitoring his progress for some time.

Bowen has impressed for West Ham since joining from Hull City in 2020. The England international has been ever-present for the Hammers, racking up 162 appearances, scoring 43 goals, and providing 32 assists across all competitions.

Last season, he scored the match-winner in West Ham’s 2-1 win over Fiorentina to claim the UEFA Europa Conference League. The 26-year-old featured in 54 games and made 21 goal contributions in all competitions.

He has three goals and an assist in four league games for David Moyes’ side this campaign as they lie 4th in the league standings with 10 points.

His contract with West Ham will expire in 2025, the same year Salah’s contract expires with Liverpool. Bowen is valued at £33m by Transfermarkt but West Ham may demand a much higher fee if Liverpool come calling.

