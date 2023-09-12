Man Utd weigh up move to sign ex-PSV star Anwar El Ghazi

Manchester United are considering a shock move for ex-PSV Eindhoven forward Anwar El Ghazi on a free transfer following the uncertainty surrounding Antony and Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Mail.

The newspaper claims that Ghazi could move to Old Trafford after mutually terminating his contract with PSV last week. United forwards Antony and Sancho are making the headlines for the wrong reasons and could miss several games for the club therefore Erik ten Hag is considering signing another forward.

Antony has delayed his return to the Red Devils to address allegations of assault made against him. The 23-year-old, who was dropped from the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru due to the ongoing investigation, was expected to report back to training on Monday.

However, ten Hag’s side have agreed with Antony to delay his return until further notice. He has featured in all four league games for Man United this season but he’s yet to score or assist for the club this campaign.

Sancho’s future at the club is also in doubt after a public row with manager ten Hag. The Dutch boss is believed to have held talks with the England forward on Monday as they met for the first time following the incident, where Sancho questioned ten Hag on social media for saying he had been dropped for the Arsenal defeat because he had not trained well.

It’s unknown if ten Hag will give Sancho the chance to feature again this season but it looks like Manchester United are now eyeing a move to bring in another winger.

Attacking reinforcement

According to the Daily Mail, El Ghazi has emerged as a shock target with Man Utd weighing up a move to sign the attacker on a free transfer. The 28-year-old is available for nothing after terminating his contract at PSV so he could join United outside of the transfer windows.

El Ghazi has offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League but he may opt to stay in Europe and he could make a return to the Premier League by sealing a transfer to Man Utd.

He was in the stands to watch Man Utd’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal prior to the September break at the Emirates Stadium. The 28-year-old featured for Aston Villa and Everton before leaving England for the Netherlands.

The versatile forward made over 170 appearances for both league clubs, scored 26 goals, and provided 16 assists across all competitions during his stay in the top-flight.

El Ghazi joined PSV from Aston Villa last summer and went on to rack up 33 appearances and made 11 goal contributions as he helped the club win the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield.

