Arsenal make enquiry for Brazilian starlet Gabriel Mec

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, Arsenal have made an enquiry to the representatives of Gremio youngster Gabriel Mec over a potential future move.

The London giants have been on the up under manager Mikel Arteta. Arsenal finished 2nd in the Premier League behind Manchester City last season, and they have had another impressive start to the campaign. The club have added quality recruits to the first-team squad, but they are also looking into the future with young talents.

As per Globo, Arsenal have been in contact with the agents of Mec, who is considered as a player with big potential. At just 15, he has been touted for big things. Gremio are prepared to commit him to a professional contract when he turns 16, but he could be on the move to European football by the age of 18.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among clubs keeping tabs on his progress, but talks are at a very early stage at the moment. Mec only turned 15 in April this year. If the teenager were to sign for a European club, he won’t be allowed to join them until the 2026 summer transfer window, as per FIFA rules.

Big talent

Mec has been recognised as a player with huge talent in his native Brazil. Gremio have already secured his image rights and are likely to reward him with his first professional contract next year. If he can progress in the right direction, there could be a number of European clubs vying for his signature.

Arsenal seem to be one of those interested. Their interest is not a surprise as sporting director Edu Gaspar has a good association with several Brazilian clubs. He played his part in the purchase of Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano back in 2019. The 22-year-old has now established himself as a crucial player.

The Gunners could be looking to repeat Martinelli’s success with Mec, but he could cost a sizeable fee. Real Madrid and Barcelona have signed Endrick and Vitor Roque for big money, and Mec could fall into the same category as his stock rises with Gremio. Arsenal need to secure a deal as soon as possible.