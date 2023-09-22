Savinho reveals Arsenal wanted to sign him



In an interview with Spanish outlet Sport, Girona winger Savinho has revealed that Arsenal were interested in signing him in the recent transfer window.

The 19-year-0ld is currently contracted with Troyes, who are part of the City Football Group. The Brazilian was loaned out to PSV after joining them from Atletico Mineiro last year. He is currently with sister club Girona on a similar deal.

Savinho has now told Sport that Arsenal and Bragantino were interested in signing him over the summer, but he accepted the offer to join Girona. He hopes to play for Manchester City one day.

He said: “I was wanted by Arsenal and also by the Brazilian Bragantino. Yes. I knew that Troyes was the City group and I thought that by working I could one day arrive at Manchester City. Of course, I will have to do very well here at Girona.”

Top talent

Arsenal’s interest in Savinho is unsurprising as the Gunners have scouts in South America looking for the next big talent. Savinho was on their radar during his Mineiro days, but City Football Group managed to bring him to Troyes.

The youngster has yet to make an appearance for the Ligue 2 club which gives a clear indication over the plans for him. Savinho has the talent to play at a much higher level and may not represent Troyes unless they are promoted.

At the moment, he is in sparkling form for Girona in the Spanish top-flight. He has 1 goal and 2 assists from just 5 appearances. If he can secure 15-20 goal involvements, City could be tempted to bring him to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are searching for the next big thing in South America. They picked Gabriel Martinelli from the fourth tier of Brazilian football in 2019 and he is now one of the most sought-after wingers in the world.

The London giants will be hoping to sign another attacker with similar potential in the coming transfer windows.