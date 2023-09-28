Arsenal eye move to sign Feyenoord hitman Santiago Gimenez

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a new striker in the January transfer window and they have earmarked Santiago Gimenez as one of the potential options, according to The Times.

After finishing second in the league last season, the Gunners spent heavily this summer in order to close the gap with Manchester City and mount a serious title challenge once again.

While they are undefeated in the league so far, Mikel Arteta probably feels that adding another top-quality striker is necessary. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney – who is banned from playing football until January 16 next year after he breached betting guidelines.

Toney remains the first-choice target for both Arsenal and Chelsea but it won’t be easy to prise him away. According to a report from The Times, the Gunners will have to pay up to £80m to sign the 27-year-old striker.

Arsenal are looking at other options and Gimenez is one of them. The Times claims that the Gunners are scouting the 22-year-old Feyenoord striker ahead of a potential swoop.

He has scored 33 goals for Feyenoord across all competitions since the start of last season, but he is also not expected to arrive cheaply.

The north London giants will have to sell some of their fringe players to fund a move for either Gimenez or Toney. Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson could be offloaded to raise extra cash.

Toney or Gimenez?

If Victor Osimhen is available, then he should be the first priority. The Nigerian is a world-class striker, and he can help Arsenal win the Premier League title. Both Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus are brilliant footballers but they do not look like players who can take Arsenal to the next level.

Toney has been sensational for Brentford over the years, and Brentford will be reluctant to lose him. He has recently changed his agent to facilitate a move but the Gunners can’t expect him to deliver instantly as he has not been playing football for a long time. He needs to be in proper shape first.

Gimenez, the Mexican international, is a highly-rated striker and has been performing consistently. However, the Gunners must sign someone who can settle down quickly, and therefore Toney is arguably the best option on the table.