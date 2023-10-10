Arsenal and Tottenham eye move for Kerem Akturkoglu

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping close tabs on Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu, according to Turkish media outlet Fotomac.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a fantastic campaign so far for the Turkish giants, managing four goals and four assists already for Gala in all competitions. He also impressed heavily last season, and it seems he has carried on the good form.

Fotomac claims that Akturkoglu has received attention from several clubs including Arsenal and Spurs, while another London outfit West Ham are also keeping close tabs on him.

Ange Postecoglou apparently follows the Turkish league closely and it doesn’t come as a s surprise that he wants Akturkoglu to be a part of his side. Likewise, the Gunners have watched him during Gala’s 3-2 win against Manchester United in the Champions League.

The left-winger has a contract at the club until 2026, and he would be available for around £14.6m, which could be seen as a bargain deal.

Smart addition?

Arsenal finished second last season behind Manchester City and they are already looking like a genuine title contender. The Gunners are top of the table at the moment and have recently beaten Manchester City 1-0.

The Gunners do have plenty of attacking midfielders, but Mikel Arteta could still be tempted to add more quality in that area. They are fighting for trophies on both domestic and European fronts and it is imperative to have a strong squad depth.

Spurs have surprised everyone so far. Under a new manager, and without Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich, very few had expected them to make such a strong start. However, they have maintained tremendous consistency so far, and could find themselves in the title race come May.

The north London club could be tempted to add a new winger, and they have been heavily linked with a move for Jota. If they fail to land the former Celtic attacker, Postecoglou could be expected to move for Akturkoglu.