Liverpool keen on signing Ezequiel Fernandez



According to Spanish website Fichajes, Liverpool are interested in signing Boca Juniors midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez.

The Merseyside giants had a busy summer transfer window where they reinforced their midfield with Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch. Despite the vast changes, the club are still lacking the presence of a top-class defensive midfielder, considering Thiago Alcantara has been injured since the start of the campaign.

As per Fichajes, Liverpool are said to be keen on signing Fernandez from Boca and they are closely monitoring his performances. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side are not alone in the pursuit with AC Milan and Benfica also keeping tabs on his development.

January deal

Liverpool were heavily linked with Fluminense star Andre Trindade during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian giants refused to sell him midway through their season. They are open to negotiating his transfer in January. It is left to be seen whether Liverpool make a fresh proposal for his signature.

Fernandez will come up against Andre during the Copa Libertadores final next month and Liverpool will no doubt have scouts in attendance to watch the midfield duo in action. Fernandez is a left-footed holding midfielder, who has good distribution skills and likes to win tackles as well as ground duels.

He has also excelled with his work rate and ball recoveries in his own half. There are no surprises that Liverpool are looking at him ahead of January. The Premier League side could decide to sign him or Andre depending on Klopp’s decision. Both are solid defensive midfielders but are not strong in the air.

This may not necessarily be a huge drawback. We have seen several defensive midfielders succeed in English football without the aerial prowess. Both Fernandez and Andre are yet to enter the prime phase of their careers. The latter is much more experienced and made his debut for Brazil earlier this year.