Arsenal prepared to make January offer for Sacha Boey



According to Turkish outlet Sporx, Arsenal are prepared to knock on the door of Galatasaray to sign right-back Sacha Boey in January.

The London giants were heavily linked with a move for the France youth international in the summer, but they did not make a formal approach to the Turkish champions for his signature. Despite this, they continue to be associated with him and Sporx claim that they had scouts to watch him in action against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The source add that the player is once again admired by the Premier League giants. Boey has previously admitted that he was flattered to be linked with Arsenal and Sporx report that the club are expected to knock on the door of the Istanbul outfit with a £17 million offer in January.

Unlikely deal

Boey registered 1 goal and 4 assists from 31 appearances last season. This campaign, he has already made 18 appearances including the Champions League qualifiers. He has 1 goal to his name. The Frenchman is not someone known for his goal contributions, but has been solid defensively for the reigning Super Lig champions.

His main strengths are his tackling and ability to win ground and aerial duels. The 23-year-old is also good with his distribution despite moving up and down the flanks. At present, Arsenal have Ben White as a regular solution at right-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is currently playing at left-back, has deputised for him occasionally.

The club don’t necessarily need another option in the role. Jurrien Timber suffered a serious knee injury in the first game of the campaign, but he is anticipated to return in March. This could be a reason behind Arsenal’s pursuit of Boey. Manager Mikel Arteta may want more cover in the department with Tomiyasu excelling on the other end. Personal terms could be a formality with Boey but it is left to be seen whether Galatasaray would accept the fee on the table.