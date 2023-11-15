Arsenal aim to wrap up deal for Pablo Maia

Sao Paulo’s 21-year-old midfielder Pablo Maia is a target for Arsenal, according to TeamTalk.

Arsenal are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder after Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey was ruled out for the rest of the year with a thigh injury, leaving the Gunners short of options in defensive midfield.

With Partey’s growing injury concerns, the Gunners have identified Sao Paulo’s star, Maia as a viable candidate to fill up the void in defensive midfield.

Maia is emerging as a fast-rising star in Brazil. His performances this season are believed to have impressed Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gasper who is reported to be “hot on the case during his rise”. Edu has been keeping close tabs on the 21-year-old whom he believes has the potential to succeed in English football.

The 21-year-old is valued at £6m by transfermarkt which makes his fee affordable enough for the Gunners to pull a transfer through.

Exciting talent

Partey missed several games because of a groin injury he picked up in Arsenal’s 2:2 draw with Fulham in August and his chances as a guaranteed starter is being derailed by the exploits of Declan Rice in midfield.

However, the Gunners still need depth in midfield as they’re competing in both domestic and continental competitions.

Maia has established himself as one of the backbones of Sao Paulo’s midfield, shielding his defense from opponents’ attacks. Maia has amassed 53 appearances for his club across all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

The Gunners currently boast a few crop of Brazilians in their squad which includes Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Margalhães who have all been a success since their arrival. Transitioning and blending into the Gunner’s culture and playing style won’t be much of an obstacle to Maia if Arsenal eventually carries out his transfer from Sao Paulo.