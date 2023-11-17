Arsenal ready to back Mikel Arteta with £50m signing

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are prepared to back manager Mikel Arteta with a £50 million signing during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have had a good start to the season after their summer spending spree and it appears the board could provide more financial support to the manager this winter. As per Football Insider, the midfield could be the priority for the next transfer window amid the injuries and uncertainty over Thomas Partey’s club future.

The hierarchy are willing to support Arteta with a single £50 million purchase. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz are among candidates that have been linked recently.

Big January signing

The Gunners have been impressive in the early part of the season but they need sufficient depth in the squad to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title once more. Partey’s injury has left a void in the squad, considering Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny don’t possess the same physical and technical attributes as the former Atletico Madrid man.

Jorginho is a good distributor but he lacks the mobility when chasing after the ball. The Italian has been easily dribbled past on occasions and has lacked the recovery speed. Partey fares better in this department. Arsenal could invest big on another midfielder this winter as the Ghanaian’s injury record has become a major concern.

Partey will only return from a thigh surgery in January next year, but he may not be available until mid-February if Ghana go all the way in the African Cup of Nations. The same could be the case for Elneny with Egypt. Taking this into regard, bringing in a new defensive midfielder seems essential for Arsenal if they are right in the mix for the title.

Signing a holding midfielder in January would allow Arsenal to go through the transitional phase. Partey could be allowed to leave the club at the end of the campaign if he wants a new challenge. Another midfielder could be signed in the summer if Jorginho or Elneny were to depart. The duo have their deals expiring next summer, but there is a one-year option on Jorginho’s contract.