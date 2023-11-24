Arsenal identify Fluminense prodigy Matheus Reis for possible transfer

Arsenal are in discussions over a deal to sign Fluminense striker Matheus Reis with sporting director, Edu Gaspar trying to negotiate on the Brazilian’s £44m exit clause, according to a TeamTalk.

There has been a wave of transfers for Brazilian talents in the last summer. Notably, Real Madrid recouped Endrick for a whopping €72m while Barcelona paid Athletico Paranaense €40m for Vitor Roque.

Arsenal themselves have been benefactors of the talent-filled Brazilian market as they recouped Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian Serie B side, Ituano. Following reports, it seems Arsenal are set to pounce on another Brazilian talent, Reis in the next transfer window.

Although he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Fluminense, the 16-year-old has a contract until 2028 and is valued at £44m, according to Calciomercato.

According to FIFA rules, the 16-year-old cannot move to Europe until he turns 18. Hence, a transfer for the Brazilian will only be seen as an investment for the future, and Arsenal, who already have strong affiliation with a host of Brazilian players are set to meet his release clause.

Future star

Mikel Arteta oversaw an over £200m spending spree last summer in a bid to launch another title charge, and perhaps win it to end their 20-year wait for the Premier League title. The Gunners currently sit in third place with 27 points, just one point adrift of first-place Manchester City.

While there have been significant improvements in other areas of the pitch, the Gunners seem to be lacking in the attacking third, highlighting Arsenal’s dire need for a center forward.

Matheus Reis will not be an immediate solution to the Gunner’s scoring problems, but considering the success of the transfer of Martinelli, Reis could become one of the best center forwards especially under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

There’s strong competition for the 16-year-old but with Edu Gasper’s ties with Brazil which has seen The Gunners possess an array of Brazilian stars, Arsenal may just have the advantage to pull a transfer over the edge.