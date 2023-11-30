Arsenal guaranteed to return for Diomande in 2024



According to Record (via SportWitness), Arsenal are guaranteed to return for Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande in 2024.

The London giants have been brilliant in the Premier League and Champions League this season. Arsenal are currently top of the English top-flight with 30 points on the board while they have also booked their spot into the round of 16 stage of the Champions League with 1 group game to spare.

Everything is going in the right direction for the Gunners, but they are still looking for reinforcements. Record claim that the club hold a keen interest in signing Diomande. They previously tried to land him for £30 million from Lisbon, and are expected to return with a renewed approach next year.

Mikel Arteta’s side are apparently in pole position to sign the talented central defender but it is not specified how much they could be willing to pay for him. Diomande has a £69 million release clause on his contract and Lisbon are not expected to sell him for anything less in the January transfer window.

Top-class defender

Arsenal made a genuine effort to improve the quality and depth of the squad in the last transfer window. They added more options in their midfield with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. Jurrien Timber was also shrewd piece of signing for the defence, but he suffered a serious knee injury in the season opener.

David Raya has been the main man in goal after his loan switch from Brentford. Diomande could fall into a similar category for Arsenal. The Gunners board are not going to spend big money on the youngster without the assurance that manager Mikel Arteta is prepared to play him from the starting line-up.

Diomande has everything to succeed in the Premier League at just 19 years of age. He is good with the ball at his feet and likes to tackles and win duels. He is also good in clearing his lines and has a strong aerial presence. He would be a perfect addition to the squad in either January or during the summer.