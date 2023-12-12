Man Utd are crying out for Serhou Guirassy signing



According to journalist Dean Jones, Manchester United are crying out for a striker like Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a difficult first half to the season and they recently suffered their 11th defeat. The club have been hugely inconsistent and much of this has been due to the lack of goals. Anthony Martial has netted just 1 goal in the top-flight while Rasmus Hojlund has yet to score in the Premier League.

They need to find a proper solution for their goalscoring woes this winter and speaking to Givemesport, Jones said that United are crying out for a striker like Guirassy. He added that the 27-year-old striker would see a move to Old Trafford as a fantastic opportunity at the current stage of his playing career.

He said: “I think Guirassy is what Manchester United are crying out for right now. He is a goalscorer who is confident and in-form. He is looking to project himself onto another level, in his late 20s, and it would be a fantastic opportunity for him to get to that stage in this moment of his career and make the most of it.”

“Manchester United haven’t got players like this at the moment. If they’re going to dip into the market in January, they have to be signing players that are confident, happy and in-form. They have to try and keep them that way, more importantly.”

Must buy

United have apparently decided against extending the contract of Anthony Martial which expires at the end of June next year. They won’t exercise the extension clause available in his deal and this could see him leave the club next month for a decent fee. This would help United recoup funds for the purchase of Guirassy.

The Guinean star has been in sensational form for Stuttgart this campaign and he has bagged 18 goals and 2 assists in the space of only 14 games. He is currently in the form of his life and United could sign him for a low price due to the £15 million release clause in his contract which will be active during next window.

He is a must-buy for United to solve their scoring concerns, but the big question mark is whether they are prepared to guarantee him a starting spot. Guirassy seems reluctant to join a new club without the assurance of regular minutes. It remains to be seen if manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to do so after spending big money on Hojlund last summer.