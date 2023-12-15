Liverpool sent scouts to watch Momodou Sonko in action last night

Liverpool are eyeing a move to sign Swedish winger Momodou Sonko but face competition from Barcelona, according to a report from Expressen.

The report claims that Liverpool sent scouts to watch the 18-year-old winger in action on Thursday and they have scouted him during a training session in the past as well.

Sonko is highly rated around Europe and he has a bright future ahead of him. The 18-year-old has already established himself as a key player for BK Hacken. The winner has 10 goals and five assists to his name across all competitions and he could prove to be a useful option in the attack for the Premier League side.

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz as the only specialist wingers at the club and Jurgen Klopp has had to field players like Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott as makeshift wingers at times.

Signing a versatile winger like Sonko would be a wise decision. The 18-year-old is capable of operating on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

Sonko could be signed on a bargain

However, Liverpool face stiff competition as the report further states that clubs like Barcelona and RB Leipzig are also keen on the 18-year-old. It will be interesting to if Liverpool can beat the Spanish giants to his signature this winter.

The Premier League side are yet to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the winger. Sonko could cost around £7 million as per Expressen, so he wouldn’t break the bank.

Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to get the deal done and the player could even prove to be a bargain at that price if he manages to fulfil his potential at Anfield. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether they decide to formalise their interest this winter.