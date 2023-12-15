Man Utd must offer hugely attractive contract to Guirassy



According to TeamTalk, Manchester United must offer a hugely attractive contract to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy during the January transfer window.

The Guinean star has been in fantastic form for Stuttgart in German football. He has scored 18 times from just 14 appearances and this has led to suggestions that he could leave next month. He has a release clause of just £15 million in his contract and Man United have already held initial talks with his representative.

As per TeamTalk, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are mentioned as potential contenders to United to sign the former Rennes marksman. However, they add that any interested club would need to make a hugely attractive contract offer to entice the striker to leave Stuttgart at the start of next year.

Possible deal

United are lagging behind in the race for the Champions League places this campaign. They are already 6 points adrift of Manchester City, who are in the 4th spot in the Premier League. The gap could extend with difficult games against Liverpool, West Ham United and Aston Villa coming up for Erik ten Hag’s men.

Whatever happens, the Red Devils will want to strengthen their striking department in January and Guirassy would be a proper signing for them with his current run of form. He has been playing the best football of his career. The 27-year-old has been exceptional with a shot conversion rate of 36%.

The striker currently earns a low weekly wage of £36,000 per week which is far less for what he has achieved this season. Stuttgart have tried to cancel his release clause with a new contract without any success and he looks on course to secure a big-money move elsewhere during the upcoming transfer window.

United have one of the biggest wage bills in the English top-flight. They have plenty of players earning more than £150,000-a-week and should have no trouble in meeting the salary demands of Guirassy. The club could contemplate selling Anthony Martial in January to compensate for Guirassy’s wage requirements.